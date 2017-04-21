Syria's HNC Sponsors Should Stop Conforming to Opposition Group - Lavrov

"Those who directly influence and finance the High Negotiations Committee should of course think about the fact that further toeing the line of these opposition members who are occupying a destructive position is no longer respectable," Lavrov said.
Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with opposition factions and Islamist terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front, now known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, both outlawed in Russia and the United States, fighting the Syrian Army.
