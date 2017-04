ASTANA (Sputnik) — The United States' and its allies' opposition to sending experts to the reported April 4 chemical weapons incident site in the Syrian province of Idlib is alarming, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"Undoubtedly, the actions of the US and its Western allies, which blocked sending inspectors to establish the truth at the site of the incident with the use of chemicals, are very disturbing," Lavrov said.

He argued their actions indicate "an attempt to find an excuse not to comply with the UN Security Council resolution on political settlement and to shift the attention of the world community to creating prerequisites for a regime change course."