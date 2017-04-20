Rouhani Joins Iran's Presidential Race, Ahmadinejad Out

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Incumbent Iranian President Hasan Rouhani is among the candidates for the presidential election while the candidacy of former hard-line president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has not been approved by the clerical body responsible for vetting the candidates, Iran's Press TV television reported Thursday.

According to the Iranian Interior Ministry, a total of six candidates will run for president next month.

The presidential election in Iran is scheduled for May 19, 2017. A candidate who gains over 50 percent of the votes will become the country's new president. Second round will take place if none of the candidates garners the desired number of votes.