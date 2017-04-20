Russian Officer Dies Stopping Terrorists From Entering Syrian Army Garrison

On June 16, Russian Sergeant Andrei Timoshenkov died in hospital a day after he had entered into a battle against suicide bombers while guarding a humanitarian aid distribution point in Homs province. The soldier opened fire on one of three vehicles filled with explosives and stopped it, receiving lethal injuries in an explosion.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request. In March 2016, the biggest part of Russian air forces left Syria in line with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, following successful task fulfillment.

