20 April 2017
    Image shows a cloud of black smoke rising from vehicles in the distance in what is said to be Aleppo's outskirts, Syria

    Over 130 Civilians, Children Killed in April 15 Terrorist Attack Near Aleppo

    © REUTERS/ Social Media Website
    Middle East
    292 0 0

    The death toll of a terrorist attack near Aleppo on April 15 surpasses 130 people, including 67 children, according to the United Nations.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 130 people, including 67 children, were killed in a terrorist attack near the Syrian city of Aleppo on April 15, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Thursday.

    "This horrific attack on April 15… the latest figures came up to more than 130 people killed, among which 67 children, perhaps more than 200 wounded. All this was quite shocking for everyone," de Mistura told reporters during a press briefing.

    On Saturday, a suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in the Rashidin neighborhood of Aleppo near a convoy of buses carrying civilians who had been evacuated from the towns of Fua and Kefraya.

    "No one could say who was responsible [for the attack]. We only know that they were terrorists. I think many are trying to find out, and very many would like to see that these horrible murderers and terrorists are brought to justice," Jan Egeland, the UN special envoy for Syria on humanitarian issues, said during the briefing.

    Shia populated Fua and Kefraya settlements near Aleppo have been besieged by militants for three years, with the humanitarian situation worsening as the aid convoys have been prevented from reaching the towns by terror groups operating in the region. The evacuation from the both towns, as well as from Madaya and Zabadani settlements started on April 14 within the framework of the population swap deal reached by Damascus and opposition forces in March.

    Tags:
    terrorist attack, The Syrian war, Staffan de Mistura, Syria, Aleppo
