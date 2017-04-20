US-Led Coalition Conducts 7 Strikes Against Daesh Near Tabqa - Joint Task Force

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition conducted 26 strikes against the Russia-outlawed Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq on Wednesday including seven near the Syrian town of Tabqa, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Tabqah, seven strikes engaged two Daesh tactical units and destroyed five Daesh oil tankers, two command and control nodes, two fighting positions, one tunnel, one Daesh-held building, and one VBIED [vehicle borne improvised explosive device] facility; and damaged a fighting position," the release stated on Thursday.

The coalition conducted 10 additional strikes in Syria, destroying an Daesh fighting position, VBIED factory, well heads, oil equipment and a front-end loader near Al Qaim, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa.

In Iraq, the coalition carried out nine strikes consisting of 47 engagements near Al Qaim, Mosul and Tal Afar. The two strikes near Al Qaim and Tal Afar destroyed vehicles and a heavy machine gun.

Seven strikes near Mosul engaged Islamic State tactical units and destroyed VBIEDs and a VBIED factory, vehicles, mortar systems and a machine gun.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

