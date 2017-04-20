Syria Meeting in Tehran Focuses on Ways to Consolidate Ceasefire Regime

© Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Total of 143 Armed Groups Claiming to Observe Syrian Ceasefire - Russian MoD

–

GENEVA (Sputnik)The participants of an expert meeting on Syria held in Tehran discussed ways to consolidate a ceasefire regime as well as the situation on the ground in the crisis-torn country, a diplomatic source close to the Syria task forces in Geneva told Sputnik.

"The sides have exchanged their assessments of the situation on the ground [in Syria] and discussed the ways to consolidate the ceasefire regime in Syria, as well as de-escalation of the situation in the context of documents on a mechanism of control and monitoring of the ceasefire regime," the source said.

The source added that the participants of the meeting had also discussed documents on prisoners' exchange between Syria's warring parties and agreed in general upon the paper that would be unveiled in Astana on May 3-4.

The trilateral consultations between the experts from Russia, Turkey and Iran took place in Tehran on April 18-19.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!