09:23 GMT +320 April 2017
    Russia's Sukhoi Su-34 Fullback tactical bomber returns to the Hamadan air base after the air strikes on ISIS sites in Syria. (File)

    Over Half of Russians Back Continuation of Anti-Terror Operation in Syria - Poll

    More than 50 percent of Russians support the continuation of a military operation against terrorism in Syria, a new survey revealed on Thursday.

    Engineers at the International Main Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces clear the historical part of ancient Palmyra of mines.
    Demining Syria: Russia Forming Roll Call of Countries Who Want to Help
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) According to the poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), a total of 53 percent of respondents supported the continuation of the aerial operation, while 34 percent of those surveyed opposed it.

    The pollster added that a similar poll conducted in 2016 showed that 58 percent of people backed the continuation of the country's anti-terror activities in the Middle Eastern state, while 25 percent of respondents were against it.

    The VTsIOM-Sputnik omnibus survey took place on April 11-12 and involved 1,200 respondents interviewed via phone.

    Moscow launched its aerial operation in Syria against terrorists, such as the Islamic State terrorist group, which is outlawed in many countries, including Russia itself, on September 30, 2015 at the request of Damascus.

