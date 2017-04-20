Kurdish-Led Forces Liberate 4 Villages From Daesh in Northern Syria

© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN Kurdish-Led Forces Kill 47 Daesh Militants in Northern Syrian City of Al Tabqah

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Kurdish Firat news agency, four villages to the north of Raqqa were liberated on Wednesday night. The overall number of villages liberated from Daesh this week reportedly reached 12.

In November 2016, the SDF, which predominately consists of Kurdish fighters but also includes members of the Syrian Arab Coalition, launched an operation called the Wrath of Euphrates to seize control over Syria's Raqqa, the de facto Daesh capital.

On April 14, the SDF announced the start of the fourth stage of the campaign, this time aiming to clear rural areas of the Raqqa province of terrorists in preparation for the final liberation of the territory.

