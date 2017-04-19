Register
19 April 2017
    Iraqi forces wear gas masks for protection as smoke billows in the background after Daesh group jihadists torched Mishraq sulphur factory, near the Qayyarah base, about 30 kilometres south of Mosul, during an operation to retake the main hub city from IS on October 22, 2016

    US-Led Coalition Testing Chemicals Used by Daesh to Attack Forces in Mosul

    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Middle East
    The US-led coalition is studying the chemical substance used by terrorists in Mosul.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition is probing the chemical agent used by Daesh in the Iraqi city of Mosul on April 16, Operation Inherent Resolve land force component commander Joseph Martin said in a briefing on Wednesday.

    "Daesh has used chemicals in the vicinity of Mosul," Martin told reporters. "We are not certain at this time exactly what the agent is…We are still waiting on the outcome of that testing."

    The commander explained that the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) were in the vicinity of one of the strikes loaded with what is likely a low-grade chemical agent, and received appropriate level of medical care after the attack.

    Martin noted that the chemicals have had no significant impact on the ISF.

    "They had no impact on our forces," he added. "Nobody has been impacted significantly by this."

    The commander declined to clarify, however, whether the coalition forces were at the site of the incident during the strike or if they arrived in the area to provide medical assistance to the ISF.

    "We are forward with the Iraqis. We share the same risk they do," Martin said. "With that risk there is danger, but our soldiers are prepared with the appropriate equipment."

    Iraqi forces wear gas masks for protection as smoke billows in the background after Islamic State (IS) group jihadists torched Mishraq sulphur factory, near the Qayyarah base, about 30 kilometres south of Mosul, during an operation to retake the main hub city from IS on October 22, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Mosul Mustard Gas Attack: US Army Not Ready for Daesh Chemical Guerilla Warfare in Iraq
    The commander noted that allied forces operating in Mosul have appropriate equipment that can be used in case of a chemical weapons attack.

    US media reported on Tuesday that a 25-member Iraqi unit with US and Australian advisers suffered a chemical attack with mustard gas on Sunday.

    The city of Mosul has been occupied by Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, since 2014. The operation to retake it began on October 17, 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas. The operation to liberate it started on February 19.

     

    Tags:
    chemical attack, Daesh, Iraqi Security Forces, Joseph Martin, United States, Mosul, Iraq
