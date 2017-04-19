US-Led Coalition Conducts 5 Strikes Against IS Near Deir Ez-Zor - Task Force

© AP Photo/ Senior Airman Matthew Bruch, US Air Force US-Led Coalition Strikes Kill Daesh Security Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition against the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) conducted 33 strikes in Syria and Iraq consisting of 124 engagements on Tuesday, including five strikes near the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Dayr Az Zawr, five strikes destroyed five Daesh barges and five Daesh well heads," the release stated on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that coalition counterterrorism strikes in the Deir ez-Zor province late on April 17 killed some 20 civilians.

The coalition conducted 16 additional strikes in Syria. The strikes destroyed Daesh oil exploitation equipment sites, well heads, fighting positions and command and control nodes near Abu Kamal, Raqqa and Tabqa.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted 12 strikes consisting of 96 engagements near Rutbah, Al Qaim, Mosul, Rawah and Tal Afar.

The strikes engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed fighting positions, anti-air artillery systems, weapons caches and suppressed fighting positions.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.