Register
16:16 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave Turkey's national flags and Yes campaign flags during a rally for the upcoming referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 15, 2017

    Constitution Reform to Boost Erdogan's Accountability, Not Powers - Ruling Party

    © REUTERS/ Huseyin Aldemir
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Turkey Votes for Presidential System of Government in National Referendum (62)
    0 1911

    Vice Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party said that amendments to Turkey's constitution approved at the nationwide referendum do not extend presidential powers, but rather are aimed to increase the accountability of the president by providing the parliament with capabilities to formally investigate the sitting leader.

    Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Turkish Referendum Results Clear, Opposition Should Act Responsibly - PM
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The amendments to Turkey's constitution approved at the nationwide referendum do not extend presidential powers, but rather are aimed to increase the accountability of the president by providing the parliament with capabilities to formally investigate the sitting leader, Vice Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Istanbul Fatih Tuna told Sputnik.

    On Sunday, over 51 percent of Turkish voters supported the proposed reform turning Turkey into presidential republic which was criticized by many European leaders who expressed concerns that it would grant unlimited powers to current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and potentially harm the country's democracy.

    “There is no extension of the president’s powers… New system provides catching out much power from the president even to the parliament … Today president cannot be sued for any action he has done except betraying the country. Only one subject you can question or sue him. But in a new system you can sue him on any subject. Parliament will become much stronger,” Tuna said.

    Ozturk Yilmaz, the deputy chair responsible for foreign relations of the opposition Turkish Republican People's Party's (CHP) criticized the reform in a comment to Sputnik.

    "This [constitutional reform] is the end of Turkish parliamentary democracy, the end of separation of powers, the end of rule of law and the end of democratic principles in Turkey. From now we will talk about different Turkey which is more designed and crafted by one-man regime and one person who is Recep Tayyip Erdogan," Yilmaz said.

    Yilmaz called the outcome of the referendum illegitimate, "given the votes stealing at the bailout boxes."

    Tuna rejected the accusations made by the opposition about violations allegedly committed during the referendum and refuted criticism of YSK's decision to accept unstamped ballots, a measure which was taken to ensure that people could vote at the stations which ran out of stamped ballots.

    “This vote is in the nature of democracy. You get something you ask people. They [opposition] lost the vote and another side won … The stamp issue is a technical thing. There is no doubt of the votes countable. I don’t think there will be something serious. The gap [between results] is too big,” Tuna added.

    Following the constitutional reform, the Turkish Parliament will receive the powers to launch investigation and impeachment proceedings against the sitting president. The number of seats in the Parliament will be increased from 550 to 600 and the minimum age limit for parliamentarians will be reduced from 25 to 18. Instead of every four years, legislative elections will be held once every five years and on the same day as the presidential election.

    At the same time, Erdogan will have the right to become the head of the political party he represents, something which is not allowed under current legislation, and to stay in office for two more terms. The president will also have the ability to appoint vice presidents, ministers and other high ranking officials, while the post of the prime minister will be removed.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Turkey Votes for Presidential System of Government in National Referendum (62)

    Related:

    Turkish Referendum Results Clear, Opposition Should Act Responsibly - PM
    Tougher Times Ahead? How Turkey's Foreign Policy Could Change After Referendum
    Turkey Election Council to Evaluate Constitutional Referendum Appeals Wednesday
    Tags:
    constitution referendum, Justice and Development Party (AKP), Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok