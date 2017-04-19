Turkish Referendum Results Clear, Opposition Should Act Responsibly - PM

–

ANKARA (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) President Sadi Guven said that the council would evaluate the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) demand that YSK cancel the results of the constitutional referendum due to various violations.

"The result is clear, this result is 'yes.' The decision on the CHP appeal will be passed by the Supreme Election Council. This is not our business… Appeals are a legal right, but one cannot go beyond the law, to call on the people to take to the streets is a mistake," Yildirim told reporters.

The prime minister then called on the main opposition party to be accountable for their actions.

During Sunday's referendum, Turkish citizens supported the government-backed constitutional changes to shift to a presidential system, and therefore broaden the sitting president's powers. The preliminary results showed that "yes" votes stood at 51.41 percent with all ballots counted. While the reforms had already been cleared by the Turkish parliament and were signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before Sunday's vote, they will become official after a 12-day period when appeals are dealt with.

