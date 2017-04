© REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah Russia Has Intel on Upcoming Chemical Weapons Provocations in Syrian Regions - Putin

–

SUKHUMI (Abkhazia) (Sputnik)Moscow notes recent attempts at provocations similar to this month's chemical weapons incident in northwestern Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We feel the recent attempts to organize provocations like the one that was set up on April 4 in the province of Idlib with chemical agents," Lavrov said.

He said the incident was followed by the unlawful US missile strike on a Syrian military airfield and "loud voices about the need to move from negotiations to overthrowing the regime."

