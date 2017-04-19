Register
12:11 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A view of Damascus. (File)

    Czech's Attitude to the Syrian Conflict Defined by 'Cowardly Loyalty Towards US'

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    291171

    While the Czech Republic remains the only EU member state which still has an embassy in Syria and which also represents the US interests on the ground, pressure is mounting within the country to withdraw its ambassador from Damascus and close the mission. Sputnik Czech discussed the issue with Czech publicist and former diplomat Jiří Baťa.

    The Czech Republic remains the only EU member state which still has an embassy in Syria and which also represents the US interests on the ground, providing emergency services to the US citizens. It has also become the sole distributor of EU humanitarian aid to Syria.

    Embassy of the Czech Republic in Syria
    © Photo: www.mzv.cz
    Embassy of the Czech Republic in Syria

    However, pressure is mounting within the country to follow the example of other EU countries and withdraw its ambassador from Damascus and close the mission.

    Sputnik Czech discussed the issue with Czech publicist and former diplomat Jiří Baťa.

    "In my opinion, presence of the Czech ambassador in Damascus becomes of any sense only if the Czech government not only copies the policies of the US towards the country, but considers the contacts with the government of President Assad prospective, necessary and profitable to our country," he told Sputnik.

    It is known only too well that the Czech politicians seldom pursue their own political interests. Their false loyalty to the western allies drifts them away from reality and they unitedly and orderly follow the political course of the western allies, he added.

    In this file photo, Islamic State group militants hold up their flag as they patrol in a commandeered Iraqi military vehicle in Fallujah, 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq
    © AP Photo/ File
    Europe Will Face 'Disaster' if EU Militants Return Home From Syria - Diplomat
    "I think that the position of our government towards Bashar Assad does not always have ample grounds and is often unconvincing. It is being adjusted to the interests, needs and demands of the US.," the journalist said.

    Another issue, he added, what will be the reaction of these western allies, and first of all of the US, if Washington learns that the Czech government does not follow its policies in full. It may subsequently cause more pressure on the Czech government to withdraw Czech ambassador to Syria Eva Filipi

    Jiří Baťa however noted that current presence of the Czech ambassador in Damascus is more of a symbolic gesture as all the activities and operations of the embassy, regardless of whether they are of any benefit to President Assad, are being previously agreed upon with the western allies.

    The Czech Republic has no direct influence on the developments in Syria, he finally stated.

    Tags:
    policies, mission, embassy, Syrian conflict, European Union, Jiří Baťa, Czech Republic, Europe, Syria, United States, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok