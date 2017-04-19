Czech's Attitude to the Syrian Conflict Defined by 'Cowardly Loyalty Towards US'

The Czech Republic remains the only EU member state which still has an embassy in Syria and which also represents the US interests on the ground, providing emergency services to the US citizens. It has also become the sole distributor of EU humanitarian aid to Syria.

However, pressure is mounting within the country to follow the example of other EU countries and withdraw its ambassador from Damascus and close the mission.

Sputnik Czech discussed the issue with Czech publicist and former diplomat Jiří Baťa.

"In my opinion, presence of the Czech ambassador in Damascus becomes of any sense only if the Czech government not only copies the policies of the US towards the country, but considers the contacts with the government of President Assad prospective, necessary and profitable to our country," he told Sputnik.

It is known only too well that the Czech politicians seldom pursue their own political interests. Their false loyalty to the western allies drifts them away from reality and they unitedly and orderly follow the political course of the western allies, he added.

"I think that the position of our government towards Bashar Assad does not always have ample grounds and is often unconvincing. It is being adjusted to the interests, needs and demands of the US.," the journalist said.

Another issue, he added, what will be the reaction of these western allies, and first of all of the US, if Washington learns that the Czech government does not follow its policies in full. It may subsequently cause more pressure on the Czech government to withdraw Czech ambassador to Syria Eva Filipi

Jiří Baťa however noted that current presence of the Czech ambassador in Damascus is more of a symbolic gesture as all the activities and operations of the embassy, regardless of whether they are of any benefit to President Assad, are being previously agreed upon with the western allies.

The Czech Republic has no direct influence on the developments in Syria, he finally stated.