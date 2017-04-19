Turkey Election Council to Evaluate Constitutional Referendum Appeals Wednesday

"We will consider appeals on the results of the referendum today," Guven said as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.
The "yes" camp in the referendum on constitutional amendments to switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system appears to have gained a majority of the votes, according to preliminary reported numbers. Its final results are due to be published on April 27-28.
