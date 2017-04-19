Turkey Election Council to Evaluate Constitutional Referendum Appeals Wednesday

© REUTERS/ Murad Sezer Putin Congratulates Erdogan on Outcome of Turkey's Constitutional Referendum

ANKARA (Sputnik)Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) will evaluate appeals disputing Sunday's constitutional referendum on Wednesday, YSK President Sadi Guven said.

"We will consider appeals on the results of the referendum today," Guven said as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

The "yes" camp in the referendum on constitutional amendments to switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system appears to have gained a majority of the votes, according to preliminary reported numbers. Its final results are due to be published on April 27-28.

