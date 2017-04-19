Daesh Uses Mustard Gas Against Iraqi Army Unit With US, Australian Experts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Islamic State (Daesh) terror group used mustard gas against the Iraqi army unit with US and Australian advisers, leaving over 20 servicemen injured, US media reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday with 25 Iraqi soldiers having been injured, the CBS News broadcaster reported. The foreign advisers sustained no injuries.

Two Iraqi army officials told CBS News that gas masks and other equipment were given to soldiers as more attacks are likely to happen.

Earlier this month, the municipality chief of Mosul told Sputnik that the Daesh terrorists had used shells with poisonous gas against civilians and government troops. Another case of using chemical weapons in Mosul by Daesh terrorists was reported in March.