Register
04:37 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Iraqi special forces soldiers move toward the front line during fighting against Daesh in western Mosul, Iraq, March 17, 2017.

    Iraq Military Builds New Bridge to Get Families Out of Embattled Mosul

    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 13210

    A new pontoon bridge has been constructed south of Mosul over the Tigris River, providing families with an escape route from the area after other crossing points were blocked by flooding. It comes amid continued conflict between Daesh and the Iraqi government as government forces, with the support of the US, fight to oust Daesh from its stronghold.

    Heavy rains compelled the army to dismantle makeshift bridges connecting two areas of Mosul, which forced residents to use small boats if they wanted to leave the city.

    During the six-month effort to retake Mosul from Daesh, whose leader declared the area a "caliphate" after taking control in 2014, most of the city’s bridges have been destroyed. On Tuesday, families trying to cross the new bridge in trucks, taxis and buses formed long lines on their way out of the area. 

    DAESH signs are pictured in Bad el Beid area during a battle between Iraqi forces and DAESH militants, in the city Mosul, Iraq March 18, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Youssef Boudlal
    Daesh Terrorists Fling Tar-Filled Bombs At Terrified Mosul Residents

    Southwest of Mosul is the Hammam al-Alil camp, one of the main destinations for residents fleeing to escape conflict. 

    The flooding also caused shipments of aid coming from Erbil to stop, but it has now been resumed because of the new bridges. 

    One spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said, "Everything is back to normal."

    In the past four days roughly 20,000 people have been able to leave Mosul, according to a UNHCR report. A lack of transportation affected the number of people able to vacate the area. About 400,000 people were still in Mosul as Daesh was clashing with government forces to maintain their stronghold in the Old City. 

    This photo taken on September 22, 2016 shows a British soldier walking by a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet at Royal Air Force's Akrotiri base in Cyprus, before taking off for a coalition mission over Iraq.
    © AFP 2017/ Petros Karadjias
    Coalition Airstrike Destroys Daesh Drone Factory in Western Mosul

    Speaking of the government force’s 9th division, Lt. Col. Hussein Lazim Zghayer said, “(Daesh) carry out attacks on our defensive lines, but each time we repel them and they run away, leaving bodies of their dead fighters behind … Minutes ago, they launched an attack and we responded by shelling them with mortar rounds, killing two of them and their bodies were left in front of our defensive lines." 

    Most of Mosul has been retaken by the combined forces of counter terrorism units, police and the military, as the jihadists now use mortar fire, booby traps and snipers to try to fend off the troops that surround them.

    The UN has warned that western Mosul is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, with Deputy Special Representative of the UN’s Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Lisa Grande saying, "If there is a siege and hundreds of thousands of people don’t have water and don’t have food, they will be at enormous risk … We could be facing a humanitarian catastrophe, perhaps the worst in the entire conflict."

    In a March report, Amnesty International criticized the Iraqi government for advising Mosul residents to stay in their homes, instead of providing humanitarian corridors, writing, "Hundreds of civilians have been killed by airstrikes inside their homes or in places where they sought refuge after following Iraqi government advice not to leave during the offensive to recapture the city of Mosul from the armed group calling itself Islamic State (IS)."

    Related:

    Russian MoD Explains Difference Between Operations in Aleppo and Mosul
    Iraqi Forces Slow Old Mosul Offensive to Avoid Civilian Casualties
    Belgium Investigates Whether Or Not It Was Responsible for Mosul Civilian Deaths
    Mosul Offensive a Year On: Blitzkrieg Turned Long, Bloody Struggle
    Up to 500,000 People Fled Mosul Since Beginning of Military Operation
    Tags:
    Refugee, Escape, bridge, UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Daesh, Iraqi Army, Mosul, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok