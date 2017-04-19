Kadyrov Urges West to Present Facts Proving Assad Responsible for Idlib Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia's Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov called on western countries to present evidence proving Syrian President Bashar Assad’s responsibility for the alleged chemical attack in the province of Idlib.

“We see the attitude of the West. They are bombing the government troops without coordinating their actions with someone else, violating the international law. And after that they are accusing Russia. [There was] an unproved chemical attack, [the West] demonized Assad and opened fire on the [Syrian] troops. Present the evidence, if you have the information,” Kadyrov told the RT broadcaster on Tuesday.

From his point of view, the West is trying to replay in Syria the Iraqi and Libyan scenario, which resulted in destruction of these two states following western interventions.

© AFP 2017/ EMMANUEL DUNAND Johnson Says Assad 'Almost Certainly' Behind Idlib Chemical Incident

On April 4, a chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, as well as a number of Western states, accused the Syrian government troops of carrying out the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations, saying it did not possess chemical weapons.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on April 6 that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out.

However, the incident was used as pretext for US missile strike against the Ash Sha’irat airbase carried out late on April 6. US President Donald Trump characterized the strike as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government troops while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said it was a violation of the international law.