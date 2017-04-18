Syrian Kurds Injure Opposition Members in Turkey-Backed Attack on Rojava Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Kurdish news agency Firat, the attack started at 08:00 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) and continued until late at night.
The ongoing attacks of Turkey-backed troops in the Shehba region, which has been liberated of terrorists from Daesh, have the aim of surrounding Aleppo, currently under the control of Syria's government forces, by unifying the A'zaz and Idlib regions, the outlet suggested.
Syrian Kurds' Rojava region became de facto autonomous as a result of the Syrian civil war between government forces, and opposition and militant groups such as Daesh, which has been raging since 2014.
All comments
Show new comments (0)