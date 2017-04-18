US-Led Coalition Strikes Kill Daesh Security Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-led coalition strikes in the Kirkuk province of Iraqi Kurdistan killed a Daesh security chief, Ammar Hassan Mohamad Hassan, and his associates, the Kurdistan Region Security Council announced on Tuesday.

.@CJTFOIR The airstrike on the Riyaz-Hawija Road targeted an ISIL convoy. Hassan was also known as Abu Nabil. — KR Security Council (@KRSCPress) 18 апреля 2017 г.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations started to carry out airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq in 2014, with the strikes in Syria not being authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.