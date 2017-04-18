US-Led Coalition Obliterates Daesh Shed Near Syria's Palmyra

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-led coalition forces carried out 23 strikes consisting of 75 engagements against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq on Monday, including two strikes near the city of Palmyra, Operation Inherent Resolve Joint Task Force said in a press release.

"Near Palmyra, two strikes destroyed two ISIS [Daesh] tunnels and an ISIS shed," the release stated on Tuesday.

The release noted 14 other strikes in Syria hit targets near five cities, including Raqqa and Tabqa. The strikes destroyed Daesh fighting positions, a command and control node, while also engaging multiple Daesh tactical units.

© Photo: Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation Dogs and Kites: How Russian Sappers Demine Daesh Booby Traps in Syria's Palmyra (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

In Iraq, seven strikes near Mosul and Tal Afar destroyed Daesh fighting positions, supply routes, mortar system and a staging area, among other targets.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.