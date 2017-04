© AFP 2017/ Delil Souleiman Female Kurdish Commander Sheds Light on New Phase of Raqqa Operation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Firat news agency, the heavy weaponry attack took place at 5 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) on Tuesday while sporadic clashes in the area are ongoing.

In November 2016, the SDF, which predominately consists of Kurdish fighters but also includes members of the Syrian Arab Coalition, launched an operation called the Wrath of Euphrates to seize control over Syria's Raqqa, the de facto Daesh capital. Al-Tabqa is located some 27 miles to the east of Raqqa.