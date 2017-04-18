Register
11:57 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A supporter of the No gestures and chants slogans as he holds a placard reading No during a march at the Kadikoy district in Istanbul on April 17, 2017 to protest following the results in a nationwide referendum that will determine Turkey's future destiny

    Thousands of Turks Protest Constitution Referendum Results

    © AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Turkey Votes for Presidential System of Government in National Referendum (46)
    0 30 0 0

    Thousands of protesters in Istanbul and other Turkish cities took to the streets on Monday in protest against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in wake of the outcome of the Sunday's nationwide referendum, in which voters with a narrow margin approved constitutional changes that extend the president's hold over the government.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Erdogan Tells OSCE to 'Know Their Limits' After Turkish Referendum Criticism
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) During Sunday's referendum, Turkish citizens supported the government-backed constitutional changes to shift to a presidential system, and therefore broaden the sitting president's powers. According to preliminary data provided by the Anadolu news agency, the results showed that "yes" votes stood at 51.41 percent with all ballots counted. While the reforms had already cleared the Turkish parliament and were signed by Erdogan before Sunday's vote, the final outcome will be declared within 12 days while any appeals are dealt with. The opposition has claimed that violations in voting conduct have been committed and slammed the election committee for declaring unstamped ballots as valid.

    According to media reports, about 1,000 protesters have gathered in Istanbul's Besiktas neighborhood and another 2,000 demonstrated in the city's Kadikoy district, while Turkey's National Security Council decided on Monday to extend the nine-month state of emergency by another three months. Smaller protests were held in other cities, including Antalya and Izmir, where over 20 people were detained.

    The preliminary results among Turks living in the country showed 51.18 percent voting in favor and 48.82 against constitutional reforms for the creation of a presidential system of government. The greatest level of support was revealed to be in Turkey's central provinces, whereas the least amount of support was found in European part of Turkey, as well as the Aegean Sea coast and the Kurdish-dominated areas. Support among Turkish nationals living abroad was much higher and stands 59.09 percent.

    Some Turkish officials said that they had expected to get much more support in favor of the constitutional amendments during the referendum, while the Turkish opposition outlined plans to appeal the results of the referendum with the country's constitutional court or the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) if needed.

    The amendments to the constitution proposed at the referendum will allow the Turkish president to stay as the head of the political party he or she represents, which is not permitted under current legislation. The amendments also allow Erdogan to hold the office for two more terms until 2029. The president will also have the ability to appoint vice presidents, ministers and other high ranking officials, while the post of the prime minister will be removed. The parliament, which will increase its seats by 50 to consist of 600 members, will lose the direct control of government activities, as the amendments cancel obligatory reports of the ministers before the lawmakers.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Turkey Votes for Presidential System of Government in National Referendum (46)

    Related:

    Turkey Remains Crucial EU, NATO Partner After Referendum – Czech FM
    Erdogan Tells OSCE to 'Know Their Limits' After Turkish Referendum Criticism
    Turkey Rejects OSCE Mission's 'Biased' Criticism of Constitutional Referendum
    Erdogan: Turkish Referendum Results Victory Against 'Crusaders'
    Tags:
    referendum, protests, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok