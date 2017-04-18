Russia Delivers About 5 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Civilians in 24 Hours

HMEYMIM (Syria) (Sputnik) — The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation delivered 4.9 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Damascus within the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday in a humanitarian bulletin.

“Within last 24 hours, the Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 2 humanitarian events in the Aleppo and Damascus province. Civilians have received 2,000 portions of hot meal and 3.5 tons of bread in Afrin in the Aleppo province. Citizens of Damascus have received 250 sets with food products for the Easter. Within last 24 hours, 2,700 civilians have received humanitarian aid. Total weight of humanitarian aid has reached 4.9 tons.” the bulletin said," the bulletin said.

The Defense Ministry said that Russian aircraft had delivered 21.3 tons of food products provided by the United Nations to the besieged city of Deir ez-Zor.

Syrian residents are in dire need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State (Daesh), outlawed in Russia and many other countries.