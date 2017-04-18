Register
04:23 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Iraqi Kurdish girls carry a Kurdistan flag during the celebration of Flag Day in the northern city of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq

    Gaining Independence by Iraqi Kurdistan Not to Be Easy Process - Official

    © AFP 2017/ SAFIN HAMED
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 40 0 0

    It will not be easy for Iraqi Kurdistan to gain independence as there are many differences both in the region and in whole Iraq, Hemin Hawrami, a senior assistant to Iraqi Kurdistan’s President Masoud Barzani, said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Gaining independence will “not be an easy process” as there are “internal and external impediments” to the process, Hawrami said at Erbil’s Cihan University, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

    “Even the Kurds themselves are divided on the issue,” he said.

    Hawrami also pointed out that Iraqi leadership also failed to reach consensus on the issue.

    A neighborhood recently retaken by Iraqi security forces during fighting against Islamic State militants on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Monday, April 3, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Daesh Militants Execute 140 Civilians in Iraq's Mosul - Iraqi Kurdistan SC
    "The first view, which is relatively weak, is that Kurds are already heading for independence and there is nothing that can stop it… But this opinion is held by few people and they don't have much influence on decision-making," he said.

    Another point of view implies waiting for general elections in 2018 before taking any decisions.

    "The third view is entirely opposed to the KRG’s [Iraqi Kurdistan's] independence and any steps taken in this direction,” Hawrami added.

    Last month Hawrami told the Rudaw media outlet that Barzani had informed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the referendum on gaining independence from Iraq "at the earliest time."

    Kurds are the largest ethnic minority in Turkey, Iraq, and Syria. In the latter two nations, the Kurds are fighting against the Islamic State (Daesh) terror group, while in Turkey, they are engaged in a conflict with state authorities.

    Related:

    Raising of Kurdistan Flag in Iraqi Kirkuk Can Jeopardize ‘Harmony’ - UN
    Iraqi Kurdistan's President Urges PKK to Leave City of Sinjar
    Peshmerga Confirm Plans for Iraqi Army Overhaul Don't Involve Kurdistan Forces
    Kurdistan Regional Government Could Support Autonomy for Iraq’s Yazidis
    Iraqi Prime Minister, Kurdistan President to Hold Talks in Munich
    Tags:
    independence, Kurdistan, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister attend Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok