Turkish Govt. Approves Emergency State Extension for 3 Months

© AP Photo/ Richard Drew Erdogan Suggests No End to Turkey’s Post-Coup State of Emergency

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The Turkish Cabinet backed on Monday the extension of the state of emergency in the country for another three months, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said.

"We have a recommendation by the National Security Council to extend the state of emergency for another 3 months. We adopted this decision. It will arrive in the parliament for approval on Wednesday," Kurtulmus told reporters in Ankara.

The state of emergency has been in place in Turkey since shortly after the failed July 2016 coup.

The National Security Council advised the cabinet to extend the state of emergency after a 50-minute-long meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The president has been ruling the country by decree after a military coup on July 15, 2016 to depose him failed. Erdogan accused US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen of masterminding the coup and launched a crackdown on his alleged supporters using newly acquired powers, which were to expire this month.