Trump Congratulates Erdogan on Outcome of Turkey's Referendum - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump congratulated in a phone call on Monday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning a constitutional referendum, the Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported.

"Trump congratulated President Erdogan on the phone with the victory of supporters of constitutional reform in Sunday's referendum," the agency said in its Twitter blog.

On Sunday, the majority of Turks supported government-backed constitutional changes to shift to a presidential system from a parliamentary system of government, and therefore broaden presidential powers, with preliminary results showing 51.4 percent support.