MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The drone factory, located in the Islah al-Zerai district, was run by the Islamic State (Daesh) terror group. Daesh employed foreign drone experts, who were killed, according to the Iraqi News website.

Islamists have been using bomb-rigged drones to target Iraqi security forces as government troops push deeper into the Old City in western Mosul.

Coalition-backed Iraqi forces recaptured the eastern part of the Daesh stronghold in Iraq this January after months of fighting and crossed the Tigris river in February to drive Islamists from more densely populated western districts.