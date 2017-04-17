Register
20:49 GMT +317 April 2017
    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase

    Pakistan Urges Restraint Amid US Strikes in Syria Over Idlib Incident

    Middle East
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (183)
    Pakistan calls on all countries to show restraint amid the US missile strikes in Syria and urges the United Nations to launch a proper investigation into the chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib province, which was used as pretext for the strike against the Ash Sha’irat airbase, Pakistani Deputy Foreign Minister Tasnim Aslam told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 6, the United States carried out a missile attack on Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs, claiming, with no evidence provided, that the chemical attack on Syria's Idlib was allegedly launched from that airfield. According to the US Department of Defense, a total of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched during the attack.

    "We believe that if there is any allegation of the use of chemical weapons, we condemn its use and whoever uses it. An episode like this should be investigated and the UN has the capabilities to do that. We, in our reaction to the US strikes, have urged restraint and we have also called for an investigation," Aslam said.

    The Pakistani official added that Islamabad watches with concern the escalation of the situation in Syria and the continuing plight and suffering of the Syrian people.

    Aslam pointed out that Pakistan warned against any violence or provocative moves and urged the parties to the Syrian reconciliation process to resume the intra-Syrian peace talks hosted in Geneva. "We also have called for the resumption of the Geneva process, because we do not see that any kind of violence is going to help the Syrian people," she said.

    Earlier this month, the Syrian opposition reported that some 80 people were killed and that 200 more were injured in a chemical weapons attack in Idlib, blaming the Syrian army for the attack. On April 7, the United States carried out a missile attack on the Syrian airbase near the city of Homs, claiming, with no evidence provided, that the chemical attack was allegedly launched from that airfield. Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem has denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday criticized the US missile attack as a violation of international law.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (183)

    Tags:
    Tasnim Aslam, Idlib, Syria, Pakistan, United States
