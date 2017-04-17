Referendum Allows Erdogan to Transform Turkey Into 'Islamist Autocracy'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory after unofficial results indicated the country’s referendum had passed with a narrow majority.

"Under these conditions, stability will not return to Turkey any time soon. Nor should the United States expect that Turkey will become any more cooperative on issues critical to US national security, such as the fight against ISIS [Daesh, outlawed in Russia,]" the release stated.

Misztal claimed that the outcome of the referendum would enable Erdogan to enact policies that would lead to transforming Turkey into an "Islamist autocracy."

Earlier on Monday, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) observer mission said the campaign opposing the referendum was denied equal opportunities and voters were not given impartial information about key aspects of the constitutional changes.