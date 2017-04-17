Register
17:47 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A man talks to a seller at a Damascus market. File photo

    Plowshares Into Swords: Aleppo Farmers Defend Themselves From Daesh in Syria

    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    147680

    Farmers in Syria's Aleppo province have formed self-defense units in order to protect their own villages from terrorists, according to RIA Novosti.

    A Syrian girl
    © Photo: Help to children of Syria/vk.com
    'They Don't Know the Word Mom': Russian Soldiers Give Hope to Aleppo War Orphans
    With most of the Aleppo province cleared from jihadists, local farmers are taking up arms in order to prevent terrorists from retaking the area, RIA Novosti reported.

    In particular, one village is creating self-defense forces in the area known as breadbasket of Aleppo. The region provided the entire province of almost five million people with vegetables and meat before the civil war was unleashed in Syria in 2011.

    "The militants killed all those who wanted to work on their own land, and those who refused to take the militants' side. I had to flee the village after they killed 23 people in my family," one local man, Ahmad al-Ali, was quoted by RIA Novosti as saying.

    A member of the Syrian government forces walks in Deir Hafer on the eastern outskirts of Aleppo on March 30, 2017, after they took control of the town from Daesh terrorists
    © AFP 2017/ George OURFALIAN
    A member of the Syrian government forces walks in Deir Hafer on the eastern outskirts of Aleppo on March 30, 2017, after they took control of the town from Daesh terrorists

    After the jihadists were driven out of the village, locals began to form self-defense forces to protect it from a possible return of the terrorists, who are currently based about 15 kilometers from the area.

    "We need to gather the harvest before sunset because today it's our turn to stand on duty. Of course, it's hard, but if the militants return, we will face even harder times," al-Ali said.

    Almost half of the village' current population of 3,000 reportedly signed up for the militia. Before the war, the village's population stood at 10,000 people.

    Remarkably, training classes on how to equip a firing point in an abandoned house are conducted by servicemen from a battalion of the Russian military police in Aleppo.

    Additionally, they train Aleppo militia units to assemble and disassemble submachine guns as well all the ABCs of battlefield medicine, including how to dress a wound. 

    The so-called Arab Spring protests in Syria that took place in 2011 resulted in clashes between government forces and opposition groups, which became increasingly radicalized as foreign fighters and money from extremists in Qatar and Saudi Arabia flooded into the country.

    Believe In Aleppo
    YouTube/Sputnik
    #Believe_in_Aleppo: Syrians Erect Inspirational Monument to Resilience
    On December 16, 20016, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of the city of Aleppo was over, and that the Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militant resistance.

    However, the battle for surrounding Aleppo Province rages on, with government troops, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army forces, the terrorist group Daesh, and other Islamic terrorist groups such as Ahrar al-Sham and the Al Nusra Front all vying for control of the region, which accounted for almost 23% of the total population of Syria before the war.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Christians in Aleppo Celebrate Easter for First Time Since City's Liberation
    Death Toll in Blast Targeting Evacuees From Besieged Towns in Aleppo Rises to 70
    Propaganda Assembly Line: Aleppo Twitter Girl Bana to Publish Her Memoir
    Residents of Liberated Syrian City Near Aleppo Speak Out on Daesh Atrocities
    Tags:
    police, jihadists, population, militants, province, land, militia, units, Daesh, Aleppo, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      At every turn of history, those who work the land will be the true patriots, as opposed to those who buy and sell and live in the high rises.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok