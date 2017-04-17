Register
17 April 2017
    Russia to Demand Explanations From UK on Samples Examination From Syria's Idlib

    Russia to Demand Explanations From UK on Samples Examination From Syria's Idlib

    © AFP 2017/ JOEL SAGET
    Middle East
    Moscow will demand explanations from the United Kingdom in relation to London's statement concerning the results of the examination of the samples from the site of the alleged chemical attack in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib on April 4, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, UK Ambassador to the United Nations Matthew Rycroft said at the UN Security Council that UK specialists had detected sarin or a sarin-like substance in samples taken from the site of the supposed chemical attack in Syria.

    "There is an interesting coincidence — the British lead the fact-finding mission, they have not told anyone what this mission is doing, but the UK researchers have already examined the samples. I think that we are lodging a request to explain what is going on today," Lavrov said at a press conference.

    He noted that the two fact-finding departments of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are headed by UK nationals, which "does not really comply with the principles of an international organization which envisages the structure of all the bodies as balanced as possible."

    "We will not let efforts taken for the political regulation in the Syrian Arab Republic be undermined," Lavrov stressed.

    A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack.
    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    Damascus Officially Invited OPCW Experts to Investigate Idlib Incident – Lavrov
    Dozens of people are said to have been killed by the suspected chemical weapon attack in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib on April 4. The United Kingdom, as well as some other Western states, blame the attack on the forces of Syria's President Bashar Assad. Reacting to the incident, US forces unilaterally launched a cruise missile strike on Syria's government airfield overnight April 7.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 5 that the airstrike by the Syrian air force had hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

    Assad said that his government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, against the Syrians, and all the chemical weapons which had been stored by the government before the deadly incident in East Goutha in 2013 had been destroyed under the OPCW's supervision.

