US-Led Coalition Conducts 8 Strikes Against Daesh Near Mosul - Joint Task Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition against the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) conducted 33 strikes consisting of 105 engagements on Sunday, including eight near the city of Mosul in northern Iraq, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Mosul, eight strikes engaged seven Daesh tactical units; destroyed eight fighting positions, three VBIEDs [vehicle borne improvised explosive devices], three mortar systems, two Daesh vehicles, two heavy machine guns, and one front-end loader," the release stated on Monday.

The Mosul strikes also damaged 16 supply routes and four fighting positions and suppressed ten mortar teams and a tactical unit.

The coalition conducted four additional strikes in Iraq. The strikes engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed anti-artillery systems and a vehicle near Al Qaim, Rawah and Tal Afar.

In Syria, the coalition conducted 21 strikes consisting of 15 engagements near Abu Kamal, Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and Tabqa.

The strikes engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed fighting positions, vehicles, oil equipment and a mortar system and suppressed other units.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

