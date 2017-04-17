Coalition Troops Airdropped Near Syrian Deir Ez-Zor for Anti-Daesh Operation

–

A

According to the Sky News Arabia broadcaster, the troops were airdropped from coalition helicopters, and targeted Daesh military supply points and arms storehouses to the east of the city. The media added that the troops left the area some 20 minutes after the landing, but did not specify the countries taking part in the operation.

The city of Deir ez-Zor, located on the shores of the Euphrates River some 280 miles to the northeast of Damascus, has been besieged by Daesh for over three years, with food and ammunition only being delivered by air.

