France Calls on Turkey to Adhere to Anti-Death Penalty Human Rights Convention

–

PARIS (Sputnik)Turkey should adhere to the European Convention on Human Rights which abolishes the death penalty, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"[France] also calls on the Turkish authorities to comply with the European Convention on Human Rights, which Turkey has signed and which prohibits the use of the death penalty," the ministry said.

The French ministry said it acquainted itself with Sunday's referendum on government-approved constitutional amendments switching Turkey from a parliamentarian to a presidential system. Preliminary results indicate over half of the voters supported expanding presidential powers in the referendum.

"These constitutional amendments are making significant changes in Turkey's governance system," the ministry said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!