14:45 GMT +317 April 2017
    Turkish protestors chant slogans and a man (C) holds a placard reading ''We want death penalty'' as former Turkish soldiers (not pictured), accused of trying to assassinate Turkish President during the July coup attempt, are escorted by Turkish soldiers towards the courthouse in Mugla, western Turkey, on February 20, 2017

    France Calls on Turkey to Adhere to Anti-Death Penalty Human Rights Convention

    © AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC
    Middle East
    French Foreign Ministry said that Turkey should adhere to the European Convention on Human Rights which abolishes the death penalty.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, addresses his supporters in Istanbul, Turkey, late April 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handou
    Turkey's Pledge to Reinstate Death Penalty a 'Tool to Blackmail the EU'
    PARIS (Sputnik) Turkey should adhere to the European Convention on Human Rights which abolishes the death penalty, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

    "[France] also calls on the Turkish authorities to comply with the European Convention on Human Rights, which Turkey has signed and which prohibits the use of the death penalty," the ministry said.

    The French ministry said it acquainted itself with Sunday's referendum on government-approved constitutional amendments switching Turkey from a parliamentarian to a presidential system. Preliminary results indicate over half of the voters supported expanding presidential powers in the referendum.

    "These constitutional amendments are making significant changes in Turkey's governance system," the ministry said.

