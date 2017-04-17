Register
    Kurdish-Led Forces Liberate Daesh-Held Qabsh Arbey Village

    Middle East
    Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have liberated the village of Qabsh Arbey northwest of Syrian Raqqa from the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia and numerous other states, local media reported.

    Female Kurdish Commander Sheds Light on New Phase of Raqqa Operation
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Kurdish Firat News Agency said Sunday that the SDF forces kept advancing in Al Tabqah region as a part of the the Euphrates Rage campaign to liberate Raqqa, de facto Daesh capital.

    On April 14, the SDF announced the start of the fourth stage of the campaign, this time aiming to clear rural areas of the Raqqa province of terrorists in preparation for the final liberation of the territory.

    The SDF launched the Euphrates Rage operation to retake Raqqa last November with the support of the US-led international coalition. The US involvement has been protested by Damascus, which did not give consent to US presence on the Syrian territory.

      Equation group
      Title needs to be corrected: US special forces pay off Daesh-held Qabsh Arbey Village in preparation of Greater Israel.
      Its the low oil price. jubeir is unable to supply the headchoppers with money and the Turks are demanding another $10b bribe to allow their country to be used as a supply line. The headchoppers are finished, every unemployed young man in Tunisia,Indonesia,Morocco,etc knows the glossy 8 language internet recruitment brochures cannot be the work of illiterate extremists in Raqqa, its the MI/CIA crowd supplying the brains and saudi money.
