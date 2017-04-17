Kurdish-Led Forces Liberate Daesh-Held Qabsh Arbey Village

© AFP 2017/ Delil Souleiman Female Kurdish Commander Sheds Light on New Phase of Raqqa Operation

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Kurdish Firat News Agency said Sunday that the SDF forces kept advancing in Al Tabqah region as a part of the the Euphrates Rage campaign to liberate Raqqa, de facto Daesh capital.

On April 14, the SDF announced the start of the fourth stage of the campaign, this time aiming to clear rural areas of the Raqqa province of terrorists in preparation for the final liberation of the territory.

The SDF launched the Euphrates Rage operation to retake Raqqa last November with the support of the US-led international coalition. The US involvement has been protested by Damascus, which did not give consent to US presence on the Syrian territory.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!