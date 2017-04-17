Kurdish-Led Forces Liberate Daesh-Held Qabsh Arbey Village

On April 14, the SDF announced the start of the fourth stage of the campaign, this time aiming to clear rural areas of the Raqqa province of terrorists in preparation for the final liberation of the territory.
The SDF launched the Euphrates Rage operation to retake Raqqa last November with the support of the US-led international coalition. The US involvement has been protested by Damascus, which did not give consent to US presence on the Syrian territory.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Title needs to be corrected: US special forces pay off Daesh-held Qabsh Arbey Village in preparation of Greater Israel. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Its the low oil price. jubeir is unable to supply the headchoppers with money and the Turks are demanding another $10b bribe to allow their country to be used as a supply line. The headchoppers are finished, every unemployed young man in Tunisia,Indonesia,Morocco,etc knows the glossy 8 language internet recruitment brochures cannot be the work of illiterate extremists in Raqqa, its the MI/CIA crowd supplying the brains and saudi money.
Equation group
Bobbleheads