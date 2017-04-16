Blast Kills Saudi Arabian Patrol Guard at Yemeni Border - Reports

© AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed World Has to See 'What US is Doing to Aid and Abet Crimes in Yemen'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — As a result of the explosion in the country's Jazan province, three other servicemen were injured and hospitalized, the SPA news agency reported.

The border guards authorities have launched investigation into the incident, the news agency specified.

The situation in neighboring Yemen remains extremely unstable since the start of a military conflict in 2014 between the government troops headed by Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels, the country’s main opposition force, who are backed by army units loyal to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh. A Saudi-led coalition has conducted numerous airstrikes against the Houthis since March 2015.