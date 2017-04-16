Syria Urges UN to Take Action Against Terrorism After Attack Near Aleppon

© REUTERS/ Social Media Website Death Toll in Suicide Blast Targeting Evacuees From Besieged Towns Near Aleppo Rises to 70

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian Foreign Ministry has sent two identical letters to the United Nations and the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday, urging the organizations and the international community in general to join forces with Damascus in the fight against terrorism following an attack near the Syrian city of Aleppo.

On Saturday, a suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in the Rashidin neighborhood of Aleppo near a convoy of buses, which were carrying civilians evacuated from the Syrian Shiite towns of Fua and Kefraya, claiming lives of at least 70 people and injuring over 100 as a result.

“The Government of the Syrian Arab Republic reiterates the urgent need to unify the efforts of the international community to combat terrorism in full coordination and cooperation with the Syrian government and to stop attempts of misleading and ignoring the fact of the priority of combating terrorism to restore security and stability in Syria and the region as a whole,” the Syrian foreign ministry said in the letters, as quoted by the Sana news agency.

The terrorist attack near Aleppo came as a response to the recent success of the Syrian government forces and its allies in fighting Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorist groups (both outlawed in Russia), the Syrian foreign ministry said, according to the agency.

On Wednesday, Syrian Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar Jaafari said at a Security Council meeting that the United States and its allies are supporting terrorists inside Syria.