Gap Between Voters For, Against Constitutional Changes in Turkey Narrows to 3%

"No" votes are preliminary receiving 48.5 percent, according to the Anadolu news agency, which is authorized to publish the results as well as the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey.
As the votes are being processed, the number of supporters is decreasing, since there were 63.4 percent of "yes" votes after 24 percent of ballots counted and 52.5 percent of "yes" votes after 90 percent processed.
Supporters of the constitutional amendments expanding the powers of president are winning in 48 out of 81 Turkish provinces. Residents of the south-western Turkish provinces inhabited mainly by Kurds voted against the proposed changes.
On January 21, the Turkish parliament approved constitutional amendments that would strengthen the presidential powers over the legislature and the judiciary. If approved by the referendum, the president will also be able to remain the head of the political party he represents, which is not allowed by the current legislation. The decision was criticized by opposition parties as a power grab attempt by the president.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The old saying was "between a rock and a hard place." It soon will be "Erdogan and Turkey as he sees it." Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete And of course at the end he will win (silencing the fact that he cheated..).
marcanhalt
Jet fuel can't melt steel beams