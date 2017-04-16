Francois Fillon Presents Steps to Help Middle East Religious Minorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French presidential candidate Francois Fillon suggested 12 measures to help religious minorities in the Middle East, stressing the necessity to exclude mentions of religious affiliation from IDs, among other proposals.
"Apply pressure so that civic rights may be fully realized in the Middle East around two tangible measures: putting an end to mentioning of religion in ID papers, the establishment of effective measures to fight the discrimination against Christians and members of minorities within civil service," the statement, posted on Fillon's website on Saturday, said.
Fillon said on his Twitter that he visited a Coptic Orthodox Church in Chatenay-Malabry, a suburb of Paris, on the eve of Easter, stressing that the adherents of this confession suffered from the "barbarism of Islamic State [Daesh, banned in Russia]."
On April 9, powerful explosions hit Coptic churches in Egyptian cities of Tanta and Alexandria, with Daesh claiming responsibility. The blast in Alexandria claimed at least 18 lives, the one in Tanta left at least 30 dead.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Any political involvement with Christianity is a abomination and not to be tolerated. It is NOT any governments right to interfere in any way or form Christian values as they interpret it. His so called suggestions is the very reason why he should NOT be in the running for presidency!!!
Capt'nSkippy !!!