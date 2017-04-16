Register
03:51 GMT +316 April 2017
Live
    Search
    This file photo taken on July 18, 2013 shows Iran's then outgoing President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaking during a press conference at the presidential palace in Baghdad.

    Ahmadinejad Voices Support for Nuke Deal, Says Iran has Nothing to Fear From US

    © AFP 2017/ ALI AL-SAADI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    132461

    Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who recently surprised everyone by joining the presidential race, has given an interview in which he called Iran a “powerful country” that the “US administration cannot hurt” and voiced support for the nuclear deal deal struck between Iran and global powers in 2015.

    Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gestures at the United Nations General Assembly.
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Ahmadinejad's Back: Ex-President Registers to Run in Iranian Election
    In his interview, Ahmadinejad ruled out that the recent US missile strike on Syria was a message to Iran.

    "I do not think it has a message for Iran. Iran is a powerful country and people like Mr. Trump or the United States administration cannot hurt Iran," he said.

    He speculated that the missile strike was instead orchestrated behind closed doors and depended little on the man in the Oval Office. Should Democratic contender Hillary Clinton have won the presidential race, the strike would have happened anyway, he said, but noted that the persona of Donald Trump fits the interests of the shadow government better.

    "Those who are the directors must give the role [of president] to a person who can pull it off best. A woman cannot put up a good war face," he said. "A man can do that better. They need to come up with a figure and say he is very dangerous."

    However, Ahmadinejad noted that Trump's outward aggressiveness is little more than political posturing, since a truly aggressive man couldn't amass a fortune like his.

    "If he were dangerous, he would not have $70 billion of assets. However, he has no choice but to play such a role," he said. He did not elaborate on the dollar figure.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C) and his counterparts Walid al-Muallem (R) from Syria and Mohammad Javad Zarif from Iran attend a news conference in Moscow, Russia, October 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin
    War in Syria: Russia, Iran Stand Against Washington's 'Great Middle East Project'
    Ahmadinejad gave reserved support for the 2015 deal with the US, commonly referred to as the Iranian nuclear deal. The deal allowed Iran to return to international markets in exchange for curbing its nuclear weapons program.

    "The nuclear deal is a legal document and a pact. In the Islamic Republic, the officials and the supreme leader have approved of it and declared their commitment to it," he said.

    "The problem about the nuclear deal is how they advertised it. Both parties have represented it in such a way as if it can solve all the issues of human history. It was incorrect. It later turned out to be untrue," he continued.

    Ahmadinejad puzzled everyone by surprisingly registering as a presidential candidate earlier this month. The current leader, the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei publicly suggested that Ahmadinejad's candidacy would split the country and create a "polarizing situation" inside Iran.

    So far Ahmadinejad has refrained from repeating the harshest of his earlier political statements, including calls for destruction of Israel and challenging the scale of the Holocaust.

    Related:

    Brother of Iran's Late President Rafsanjani Registers as Presidential Runner
    Iran's Rouhani Registers as Candidate in Upcoming Presidential Elections
    Iran, Russia Need to Intensify Anti-Terror Cooperation - Foreign Minister Zarif
    Tags:
    missile strike, Iran Nuclear Deal, Interview, candidacy, presidential campaign, Donald Trump, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok