Militants Not Letting Terror Act Victims Near Aleppo Go to Gov't Controlled Area

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that a suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in the Rashidin neighborhood of Aleppo near a convoy of buses carrying civilians evacuated from the Syrian Shiite towns of Fua and Kefraya. At least 70 people were reportedly killed, with many women and children among them.
"Terrorists are not letting people flee from the territory toward Aleppo and are preventing evacuation of Fua and Kefraya residents [from militants-held Rashidin neighborhood near Aleppo]," the source said.
The settlements of Fua and Kefraya have been besieged by militants for three years, with thousands people still staying there. The humanitarian situation has been worsening given that the aid convoys had been prevented by terror groups operating in Syria from reaching the towns.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They are not terrorists. They are "moderate" democratic opposition - basically model citizens and the perfect neighbour. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The NATO terrorists are truly gut-wrenching and evil, as is NATO for playing some sick "game". I think NATO is controlled by non-West forces who WANT the world to despise the West and demand its (the goyim's) destruction. Because that hatred of the West is the only consistent result of any of this lunacy. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And of course, instead of blaming Israel, Sputnik wants me to demand that Trump do something. The US is not doing anything because Israel hates Hezbollah and Iran so much. So the problem is Israel and this servitude of the US politicians to Israel, not Trump alone. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This shows that the militants and the attacker are one. And this is what the West supports.
