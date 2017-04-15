Syrian Army Frees Territories Near Deir ez-Zor Airbase From Daesh

"The Syrian army regained control over the Faraj territory to the south from the airfield. Several Daesh militants were killed near the cemetery and in Al Arfi quarter," the source said.
Deir ez-Zor and its military air base have been under siege by Daesh for over three years, with food and ammunition only delivered by air.
In March, the Syrian army repelled Daesh's attacks near the Deir ez-Zor airfield.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete NATO is outraged and fearful that Assad will liberate Deir ez-Zor and start to focus directly on Raqqa. We see what NATO does in Iraq, extend the suffering for as long as possible. NATO doesn't want peace in Syria.
jas