Syrian Army Frees Territories Near Deir ez-Zor Airbase From Daesh

© AFP 2017/ Ayham al-Mohammad Syrian Troops Rebuff Daesh Attacks Near Deir ez-Zor Airfield

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — On Friday, Assad's adviser said that the Syrian army continues military operations to free Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa from terrorists.

"The Syrian army regained control over the Faraj territory to the south from the airfield. Several Daesh militants were killed near the cemetery and in Al Arfi quarter," the source said.

Deir ez-Zor and its military air base have been under siege by Daesh for over three years, with food and ammunition only delivered by air.

In March, the Syrian army repelled Daesh's attacks near the Deir ez-Zor airfield.