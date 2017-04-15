Register
18:45 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Image shows a cloud of black smoke rising from vehicles in the distance in what is said to be Aleppo's outskirts, Syria

    Death Toll in Blast Targeting Evacuees From Besieged Towns in Aleppo Rises to 70

    © REUTERS/ Social Media Website
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    61000313

    A source told Sputnik that a suicide blast targeting a bus convoy with evacuees from the besieged Syrian towns of Fua and Kefraya has risen to 70.

    Earlier in the day, a blast occurred near a bus convoy evacuating residents of the besieged Shiite towns of Fua and Kefraya to Aleppo. The previous death toll was 20 with 50 others injured.

    "The number of victims [in the explosion] is at least 70; over 130 are injured. It is difficult to say as there are many burnt bodies and body parts around the damaged buses," the source told Sputnik.

    According to the souce, there are many children and women among those killed.

    Image shows a cloud of black smoke rising from vehicles in the distance in what is said to be Aleppo's outskirts, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Social Media Website
    Blast Occurs Near Bus Convoy Evacuating Syrians From Besieged Towns to Aleppo, Over 20 Dead
    The explosion hit the Rashidin area on Aleppo's outskirts. The bus was waiting for entering the city of Aleppo.

    According to a Sputnik source in Aleppo, the blast supposedly was caused by a suicide attacker who detonated an explosive device. The car with the attacker approached the buses disguised as a vehicle transporting food.

    The evacuation of Fua and Kefraya residents is a part of a deal between the Syrian government and militants.

    On Friday, a convoy of 75 buses arrived in Aleppo, evacuating some 5 thousand people from the besieged cities.

    Fua and Kefraya are the only government-controlled enclave in Idlib's vast militant-held area. The towns of some 20,000 people have been under siege since 2013. The humanitarian situation remains dire, with a lack of food and basic necessities.

    The humanitarian situation in the towns of Fua and Kefraya has been deteriorating given that the aid convoys had been prevented by terror groups operating in Syria from reaching the towns.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      So to confirm, the side NATO supports or-prevents Assad from fighting, just attacked a convoy of civilian passengers. NATO says it is against this, but offers NOTHING in humanitarian aid to these people and STILL have terrible sanctions in place that increase the suffering of such civilians. In word, NATO claims to defend civilians, but in action NATO punishes civilians who support leaders Israel doesn't like.
    • Reply
      Rick Sanchez
      Where's the outrage and comdemnation from the US? Is there somehow a difference when people are killed by chemical weapons and when it is by suicide bomber? Maybe in the manner of death, but the result's the same ain't it? It's still murder.
    • Reply
      FeEisi
      Where is Ivanka to help the poor civilians? Ivanka could convince Putin to launch missile strikes.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Another report on Fars news said it was a bus terminal which seems more accurate in terms of death and injury going off next to bus wouldn't do that but a crowded terminal that's another matter either way like you all said where is the outrage?
      There is little doubt controllers would have been furious with the deal done to evacuate Shite towns folk who have been relentlessly mortared for 12 months much the same as in Ukraine same handlers.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      I read previously that about 40 people were on each bus to get 200 casualties that means 5 buses were destroyed travelling 40 meters behind each other that's 400 meters in total distance it would have to be the MOAD 22,000 lb bomb to do that much damage something is certainly not adding up here.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok