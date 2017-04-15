Death Toll in Blast Targeting Evacuees From Besieged Towns in Aleppo Rises to 70

Earlier in the day, a blast occurred near a bus convoy evacuating residents of the besieged Shiite towns of Fua and Kefraya to Aleppo. The previous death toll was 20 with 50 others injured.
"The number of victims [in the explosion] is at least 70; over 130 are injured. It is difficult to say as there are many burnt bodies and body parts around the damaged buses," the source told Sputnik.
According to the souce, there are many children and women among those killed.
According to a Sputnik source in Aleppo, the blast supposedly was caused by a suicide attacker who detonated an explosive device. The car with the attacker approached the buses disguised as a vehicle transporting food.
The evacuation of Fua and Kefraya residents is a part of a deal between the Syrian government and militants.
On Friday, a convoy of 75 buses arrived in Aleppo, evacuating some 5 thousand people from the besieged cities.
Fua and Kefraya are the only government-controlled enclave in Idlib's vast militant-held area. The towns of some 20,000 people have been under siege since 2013. The humanitarian situation remains dire, with a lack of food and basic necessities.
The humanitarian situation in the towns of Fua and Kefraya has been deteriorating given that the aid convoys had been prevented by terror groups operating in Syria from reaching the towns.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So to confirm, the side NATO supports or-prevents Assad from fighting, just attacked a convoy of civilian passengers. NATO says it is against this, but offers NOTHING in humanitarian aid to these people and STILL have terrible sanctions in place that increase the suffering of such civilians. In word, NATO claims to defend civilians, but in action NATO punishes civilians who support leaders Israel doesn't like. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Where's the outrage and comdemnation from the US? Is there somehow a difference when people are killed by chemical weapons and when it is by suicide bomber? Maybe in the manner of death, but the result's the same ain't it? It's still murder. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Where is Ivanka to help the poor civilians? Ivanka could convince Putin to launch missile strikes. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Another report on Fars news said it was a bus terminal which seems more accurate in terms of death and injury going off next to bus wouldn't do that but a crowded terminal that's another matter either way like you all said where is the outrage? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I read previously that about 40 people were on each bus to get 200 casualties that means 5 buses were destroyed travelling 40 meters behind each other that's 400 meters in total distance it would have to be the MOAD 22,000 lb bomb to do that much damage something is certainly not adding up here.
There is little doubt controllers would have been furious with the deal done to evacuate Shite towns folk who have been relentlessly mortared for 12 months much the same as in Ukraine same handlers.
