Four Senior Daesh Commanders Killed in Afghanistan by US ‘Mother of All Bombs’

US Drops 'Mother of All Bombs' on Afghan Tunnels It Once Funded

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Thursday, a 22,000-pound GBU-43, or MOAB bomb, which is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US military arsenal, was dropped from a C-130 military airlift aircraft, targeting an underground complex and tunnels in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province believed to be used by Daesh.

Nangarhar officials reported that the bomb killed at least 94 terrorists including four senior commanders, the Tolo news media outlet reported.

On Friday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said that at least 36 IS terrorists had been killed in MOAB bomb attack.

Afghanistan has been suffering from a military conflict against the Taliban terror organization, outlawed in Russia, which seeks to establish strict Sharia law in the country, as well as with Daesh terrorists, who have expanded their activities in the country.