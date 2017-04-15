Four Senior Daesh Commanders Killed in Afghanistan by US ‘Mother of All Bombs’

Nangarhar officials reported that the bomb killed at least 94 terrorists including four senior commanders, the Tolo news media outlet reported.
On Friday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said that at least 36 IS terrorists had been killed in MOAB bomb attack.
Afghanistan has been suffering from a military conflict against the Taliban terror organization, outlawed in Russia, which seeks to establish strict Sharia law in the country, as well as with Daesh terrorists, who have expanded their activities in the country.
