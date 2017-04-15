Register
12:41 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    In this October 23, 2016 image, a US military helicopter is seen flying toward Bagram airbase from Kabul, Afghanistan.

    Russia Not Going to Use Armed Forces in Afghanistan Amid US MOAB Strike

    © AFP 2017/ Thomas WATKINS
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1203 0 0

    President Vladimir Putin hopes that Russia will never be forced to deploy its Armed Forces and units in Tajikistan toward settlement efforts in neighboring Afghanistan, and believes that all of that country’s problems will be resolved peacefully.

    “This is a very dangerous area for us all. We already know examples, tragic examples, when militants crossed the border from Afghanistan. I am not talking here about drug trafficking and criminals infiltrating our countries,” Putin told the Mir broadcaster in an interview published Wednesday.

    Deputy foreign ministers of 12 countries were meeting in Moscow on Friday in an effort to build up genuine regional cooperation on facilitating the peace process in Afghanistan.

    Russian forces on the territory of the 201st military base in Tajikistan. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Putin: Russia Hopes Never to Use Forces in Tajikistan Over Afghanistan Crisis
    In an interview with Sputnik Dari, military and political analyst Pyotr Goncharov said that the countries that took part in the Moscow conference are either part of the Afghan crisis or are looking for ways to solve it.

    “In February, Moscow organized six-party consultations by representatives of Afghanistan, India, Iran, China, Pakistan and Russia, and now we added to this a quintet of Central Asian countries, plus the United States,” Goncharov added.

    Taliban representatives were not invited and were represented at the Moscow meeting by Pakistan, which had reportedly been authorized to outline the terms of the Islamists’  participation in the peaceful resolution of the Afghan crisis.

    “As for the United States, it continues to play a central role in the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan, even though it doesn’t look like the Americans are too eager to resolve the Afghan problem,” Pyotr Goncharov noted.

    Ahead of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that “what the US is going to do with Afghanistan remains anyone’s guess.”

    A combination of still images taken from a video released by the U.S. Department of Defense on April 14, 2017 shows (clockwise) the explosion of a MOAB, or mother of all bombs, when it struck the Achin district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Department of Defense
    US 'Mother of All Bombs' Strike in Afghanistan Kills Over 80 Militants
    On Thursday, the Pentagon used the largest non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal against a large group of Daesh terrorists in Afghanistan.

    The nine-ton GBU-43 bomb, dubbed "the Mother of All Bombs," was dropped from a MC-130 plane in Nangarhar province, targeting underground facilities and a system of tunnels used by terrorists.

    The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) is a large-yield conventional non-nuclear bomb which was considered to be the most powerful non-nuclear weapon ever developed at the time of its creation. The cost of a single MOAB is $16 million.

    This was the first time the bomb, in service since 2003, was dropped in a combat action.

    At least 82 militants were killed as a result of the bomb strike, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the Nangarhar provincial governor’s office.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Putin: Russia Hopes Never to Use Forces in Tajikistan Over Afghanistan Crisis
    Putin: Situation in Afghanistan Concerning, Decisive Actions Needed
    Tags:
    bomb strike, problem, peace process, conference, threats, Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), Daesh, Russian Foreign Ministry, Pentagon, Attaullah Khogyani, Pyotr Goncharov, Rex Tillerson, Maria Zakharova, Vladimir Putin, Afghanistan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      C.Han
      Once again Russia like China shows it is competent to handle international conflicts... Russia is thinking and is giving the world a humane image.

      "Violence is the shelter of incompetence" and right now incompetence is shadowing the US.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok