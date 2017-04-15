Total of 14 Houthi Militants Killed in Saudi-Led Coalition Strike in Yemen

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Fourteen Houthi movement militants were killed in the western Yemeni city of Midi in an airstrike launched by the Saudi-Led Arab coalition, the Yemeni government military forces said Friday.

"The militiamen were killed late Thursday when coalition aircraft targeted Houthi concentrations in the area,” the Yemeni forces said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

According to the agency, the city of Midi was captured by the Houthi rebels in 2015, however the movement has lost control of the port after the Saudi-led coalition launched offensive.

Yemen has been engulfed in a military conflict between the government troops headed by Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels, the country’s main opposition force, who are backed by army units loyal to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.