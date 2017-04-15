Register
03:36 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, carry a body retrieved from the rubble following reported government airstrike on the Syrian town of Ariha, in the northwestern province of Idlib, on February 27, 2017

    Russian Lawmaker Says Western Resistance to Idlib Attack Probe Will Increase

    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    117613

    Russian parliamentarian Konstantin Kosachev said Friday that the West will use the best efforts to hamper the investigation into the chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Western resistance to an international investigation into the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib Province under the auspices of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will only increase, Kosachev, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federation Council (the upper house of the Russian parliament), says.

    "Now that missile attacks have been carried out by the US without there having been any objective investigation results, all resistance to an objective investigation will only increase," Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

    He stressed that international expert teams must carry out work in Idlib under the most transparent conditions and using clear methods.

    "There should be no doubts about the objectivity of the OPCW and the correctness of the methods used. For now, questions remain, unfortunately. For example, both of the OPCW groups on Syria are headed by British nationals, why is that? In addition, the samples are studied somewhere on the territory of Turkey. How, when and where the samples are taken and in what labs they are studies is being hidden from the public. Experts refuse to travel to the scene," Kosachev said.

    On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia, Syria and Iran insisted on a thorough investigation under the OPCW auspices into the Idlib incident.

    On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government for an alleged chemical weapon attack in Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib province in Syria. Damascus denied any involvement in the Idlib incident, saying that the Syrian government does not possess such weapons.

    A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Russian Lawmaker Prompts OPCW to Launch Idlib Attack Probe in Coming Days
    The alleged chemical attack in Idlib killed over 80 people.

    Days after the Idlib incident, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat in Syria. US President Donald Trump said that the missile attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib.

    Following a chemical weapon attack in Syria’s East Ghouta in 2013, when hundreds of people were killed, Syria joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. This was the result of an agreement between Russia and the United States on the destruction of chemical weapons in the country under OPCW control and stopped the US military intervention in Syria.

    In January 2016, the OPCW announced that Syria’s entire chemical weapons arsenal had been destroyed.

    Related:

    Syria Cannot Counter Info War on Idlib Chemical Incident Alone - Assad's Aide
    Russia Refutes Claims of Involvement in Idlib Incident - Envoy to OPCW
    Six Victims of Chemical Incident in Syria's Idlib Die in Turkish Hospital
    Tags:
    probe, resistance, Konstantin Kosachev, Russia, Idlib, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok