Erdogan Slams OSCE for Criticism of Constitutional Referendum Campaign

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the OSCE observation mission report, the referendum campaign in Turkey as of March 17-April 7 could be characterized by "polarization" and restrictions, with 'No' supporters facing police interventions and arrests in several cases. It also noted that Turkey's senior officials, including the president and the prime minister, equated 'No' campaigners with the July 2016 failed coup plotters or terrorist organizations.

"They say a ‘yes’ result would lead to problems. Know your place! You don’t have such a mission. You cannot talk about what would happen if the outcome is ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ You cannot give such a report," Erdogan said during a rally in the Central Anatolian province of Konya as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights deployed a Limited Referendum Observation Mission (LROM) in Turkey on March 17 at the invitation of the Turkish authorities.

On Sunday, Turkey will hold the referendum on 18 amendments to the constitution, which, if approved, would significantly expand the presidential powers.